Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$52.50 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$45.25 to C$52.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$37.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.39, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$21.53 and a 12 month high of C$39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60.
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -289.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.