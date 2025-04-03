Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$52.50 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$45.25 to C$52.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$37.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.39, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$21.53 and a 12 month high of C$39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -289.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pan American Silver Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.02, for a total transaction of C$720,496.00. Also, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.54, for a total value of C$47,314.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,047 shares of company stock valued at $930,080. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

