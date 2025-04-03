Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $736.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $736.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $630.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,903,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,580,000 after buying an additional 99,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,810,000 after buying an additional 198,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after buying an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.