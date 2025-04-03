Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240,175 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 31,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,636,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,597,000 after buying an additional 1,144,094 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTEN opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.96%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

