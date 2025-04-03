PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,955 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 90.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 82,735 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 496,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,142,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $210,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,189. This represents a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

