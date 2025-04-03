Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $961,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,199.02. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,250. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,162 shares of company stock worth $2,166,429 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

