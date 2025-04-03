Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TLK opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

