Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,081.48. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,753 shares of company stock worth $11,640,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Pinterest by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

