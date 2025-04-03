Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stake Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.83% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $97,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $259.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.