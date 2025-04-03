Planning Directions Inc. Buys 1,898 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 261,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,668,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $366,057,000 after buying an additional 44,045 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

