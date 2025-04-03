Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 631,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,837 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

YLD opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

