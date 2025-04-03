Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Progress Software worth $381,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 45,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,626 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,895.80. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

