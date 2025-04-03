Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,022 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.16. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.