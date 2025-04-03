Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OFG Bancorp

About OFG Bancorp

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.