Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 45,290 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Embecta news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,858.54. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Embecta Trading Down 0.9 %

EMBC opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $727.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.