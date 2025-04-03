Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 49,800 Shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May (BATS:PBMY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May (BATS:PBMY – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS PBMY opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Get PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - May alerts:

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May (PBMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBMY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – May (BATS:PBMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.