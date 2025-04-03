Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 51,359 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,359 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.56.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.