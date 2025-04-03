Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 3,290.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,751 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 158,921 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $1,344,471.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,798,890.46. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $402,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,947.10. This represents a 43.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 757,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,624. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

