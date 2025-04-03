Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $1,506,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 435,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after acquiring an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

