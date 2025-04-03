Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of National Beverage worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,247,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 29,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,148,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.87. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $53.48.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

