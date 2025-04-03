Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Report on AGYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.