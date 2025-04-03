Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 129.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 783,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 441,858 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 682,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TPC stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.