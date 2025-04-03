Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

PENN opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

