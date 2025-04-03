Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

