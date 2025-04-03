Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth $174,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Navient by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

