Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June (BATS:PBJN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June (BATS:PBJN – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,029 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June Stock Performance
Shares of PBJN stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.
About PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June
