Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,662.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,384 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 740,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 525,504 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,681,000 after buying an additional 362,239 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,403,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,348,000 after buying an additional 327,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AAP opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

View Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.