Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of American Assets Trust worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 411,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 72,579 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE:AAT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.33.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.81%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

