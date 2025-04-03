Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,454 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 39,673 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

