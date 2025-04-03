Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,300,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 10,213.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 628,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

