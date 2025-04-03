Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,316,000 after acquiring an additional 63,338 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 152,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

