Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,456. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

