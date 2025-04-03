Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 252,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 66.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 196,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 842,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 184,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 678,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 467,107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GT opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.49. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Further Reading

