Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $111.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,589,753.70. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDW. Evercore ISI lowered Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

