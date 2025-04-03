Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Brady by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BRC opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.