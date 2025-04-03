Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $98.32 and a one year high of $134.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

