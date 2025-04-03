Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 10,126 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 812.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,303.32. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.