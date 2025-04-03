Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,052 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $8,381,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $8,601,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $4,989,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,259.1% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,411 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.63. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $6.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Santander started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

