Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 50,468 Shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April (BATS:PBAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April (BATS:PBAP – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April Trading Down 3.5 %

PBAP stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – April (PBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBAP was launched on Mar 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

