Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 61,723 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 698.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,723 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $15,653,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tenable by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,482.96. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 0.0 %

Tenable stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.