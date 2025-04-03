Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 459.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

