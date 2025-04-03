Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.