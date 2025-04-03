Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $13,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $11,727,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 264,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,488,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

