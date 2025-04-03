Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 126,120 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 270,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 353,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 79,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -667.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.