Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 126,550 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 109,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after acquiring an additional 224,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

