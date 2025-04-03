Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,622 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $628,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

