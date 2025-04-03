Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 26,041 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,041 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of CVB Financial worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.44 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVBF

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.