Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,494 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 505,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,792,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 543.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 207,527 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,761. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.58. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

