Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 286,821 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286,821 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,069,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 409,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 29,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

