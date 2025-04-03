Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,558 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,558 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $504,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Oshkosh by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Shares of OSK opened at $95.82 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

