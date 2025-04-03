Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 52,900 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPY has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

In related news, Director Deborah G. Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,518.54. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Snyder bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,233.28. The trade was a 29.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,900 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

AMPY stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplify Energy

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.